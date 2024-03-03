Russians Hit Residential Buildings In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, hitting residential buildings.

Roman Mrochko, head of the city's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="roman_mrochko/6475" data-width="100%"></script>

"This morning, the Russian army launched several strikes on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left [east] bank. At least five direct hits on residential buildings were recorded," the post said.

Mrochko said the shelling had damaged apartments, roofs, and kiosks.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had shelled 21 settlements in the Kherson region in the past 24 hours, killing one person.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration