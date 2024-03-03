Ukrainian Forces Destroy 6,980 Invaders, 98 Tanks, 7 Aircraft Within One Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 6,980 Russian military personnel during the week from February 25 to March 3, 2024.

That's according to Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Ukrinform reports, citing the ArmyInform news site.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1,059 pieces of weapons and military hardware on the battlefield, including 98 tanks, 198 armored fighting vehicles and 207 artillery systems.

In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 12 air defense systems, 321 vehicles, and 42 special vehicles.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 7 aircraft, 8 cruise missiles and 162 unmanned aerial vehicles.

From February 24, 2022 to March 3, 2024, Russia's overall war losses amounted to about 416,800 troops, including 1,160 invaders killed and wounded in the past 24 hours.