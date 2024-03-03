Opponents Of Azerbaijani Boxers In Olympic Qualifying Tournament Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The draw for the 1st World Olympic Qualifying Boxing Tournament
to be held in Busto Arsizio, Italy has been made.
The first opponents of the athletes of the Azerbaijan national
team have been announced, Azernews reports.
On the first day of the competition, which will start today,
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) will join our team. Our two-time European
champion Deepak will challenge Deepak (India).
602 boxers from 113 countries will test their strength for 49
(28 men, 21 women) licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games
in the competition to be held at the E-Work Arena until March 12.
Semi-finalists in 7 weight classes for men and 4 weight classes for
women will qualify for the French capital. In female boxers, the
finalists in 57 kg and the first 3 places in 60 kg will formalize
their participation in the Olympics.
I World Olympic Qualifying Tournament
1/32 final
March 3
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg) – Deepak Deepak (India)
March 4
Umid Rustamov (57 kg) – Navvaf Alzahmi (UAE)
Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) – Fatma Zohra Hadjala (Algeria)
March 5
Tayfur Aliyev (63.5 kg) – Matias Amaya Luciano (Argentina)
Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) – Elabidine Amrouq Zine (Morocco)
March 6
Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) – Yan Zak (Israel)
Shahla Allahverdiyeva (66 kg) – Ngoc Mai Hoang (Vietnam)
1/16 final
March 7
Mahsati Hamzayeva-Agamaliyeva (57 kg) – Preedakamon Tintabthhai
(Thailand)
8 March
Marjona Savriyeva (50 kg) – Meylin Chala Susan (Ecuador)
It should be noted that Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Mahammad
Abdullayev (+92 kg) have already won a license for Paris-2024.
