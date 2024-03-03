Astana Inaugurates New Venture Fund To Support Technology Startups

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a significant move aimed at bolstering technology startups in
Kazakhstan and beyond, a new venture fund named bybcapital has been
inaugurated in Astana, Kazakhstan. This initiative, sees prominent
entrepreneurs Kenes Rakishev and Asel Tasmagambetova stepping in as
the initial investors, setting a robust foundation for the fund's
ambitious global outreach.
Charting New Horizons for Tech Startups
bybcapital is poised to become a pivotal force in the startup
ecosystem, focusing on nurturing B2B-SaaS companies with a vision
for cross-border expansion. Targeting Central Asia and the Caucasus
region, the fund aims to facilitate these startups' entry into
lucrative markets such as the United States and Europe. At the helm
of bybcapital's operations is Askar Bilisbekov, a Stanford Graduate
School of Business alumnus with a profound track record in
Kazakhstan's business and corporate circles.
A Mission Beyond Investment
Kenes Rakishev, commenting on the fund's launch, emphasized
bybcapital's commitment not just to financial investment but to the
broader vision of fostering technological innovation and leadership
within Kazakhstan and the wider region. "At bybcapital, we don't
just invest in startups; we invest in the future," Rakishev
remarked, underlining the fund's mission to support the emergence
of next-generation tech leaders and entrepreneurs by equipping them
with necessary resources and support for global success.
Leveraging Kazakhstan's Innovation
Ecosystem
Operating from the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC),
bybcapital plans to harness Kazakhstan's burgeoning financial and
innovation ecosystem. The AIFC's regulatory framework and
business-friendly policies are expected to offer a conducive
environment for the fund's operations and its portfolio companies,
facilitating their growth and sustainable development. This
strategic positioning underscores bybcapital's commitment to
leveraging the extensive experience and networks of its founders to
catapult Kazakh and Central Asian startups onto the global
stage.
The launch of bybcapital marks a significant milestone in
Kazakhstan's efforts to foster innovation and support technology
startups. With a clear focus on sustainable growth and cross-border
expansion, the fund is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on
the regional and global technology landscape, driving forward the
vision of its founders and stakeholders.
