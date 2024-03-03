Antalya Diplomacy Forum Wraps Up Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The III Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey will end
today.
According to Azernews, on the last day of the event, "Women in
Diplomacy", "Climate Change: How Will Future Generations Remember
Us?", "Artificial Intelligence and Diplomacy: Managing New
Borders", "Our Common Future: Youth for Global Peace", "Regional
Cooperation" the role of culture and education" will be
discussed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to make a
statement to the media about the results of the forum.
MENAFN03032024000195011045ID1107927729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.