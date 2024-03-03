               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Antalya Diplomacy Forum Wraps Up Today


3/3/2024 5:11:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The III Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey will end today.

According to Azernews, on the last day of the event, "Women in Diplomacy", "Climate Change: How Will Future Generations Remember Us?", "Artificial Intelligence and Diplomacy: Managing New Borders", "Our Common Future: Youth for Global Peace", "Regional Cooperation" the role of culture and education" will be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also expected to make a statement to the media about the results of the forum.

