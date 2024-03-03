Minister Shahbazov Meets With His Algerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with the
Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria, Mohammad Arkab, within the
framework of the VII Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
(GECF), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.
At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the constructive
development of cooperation within the framework of GECF, "OPEC+",
as well as in a bilateral format.
The current state of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Algeria, which are oil and gas countries, was reviewed. In
accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on oil and gas
cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Algeria in 2022, it was
agreed to accelerate the process of establishing a Joint Working
Group.
Issues related to the expansion of cooperation between SOCAR and
"Sonatrach" companies and the establishment of the
Intergovernmental Commission were also discussed.
The Minister of Energy invited his Algerian counterpart to visit
Azerbaijan.
