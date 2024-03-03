Minister Shahbazov Meets With His Algerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with the Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria, Mohammad Arkab, within the framework of the VII Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the constructive development of cooperation within the framework of GECF, "OPEC+", as well as in a bilateral format.

The current state of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, which are oil and gas countries, was reviewed. In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on oil and gas cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Algeria in 2022, it was agreed to accelerate the process of establishing a Joint Working Group.

Issues related to the expansion of cooperation between SOCAR and "Sonatrach" companies and the establishment of the Intergovernmental Commission were also discussed.

The Minister of Energy invited his Algerian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.