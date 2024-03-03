Kuwait Info. Ministry Official: Efforts Doubled To Cover '24 Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- The undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen stated on Sunday that the ministry was doubling efforts to ensure highly adequate and coverage of the 2024 National Assembly elections on April 4.

Dr. Nasser Muhaisen said in a statement to KUNA that the ministry was working hard to complete all the needed preparations, which are proceeding in line with the plan set under the directives of Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The preparations keep pace with the electoral process through a network of correspondents in the polling stations in the five districts to transmit their activities through their traditional and electronic platforms, in addition to harnessing logistical capabilities to facilitate the tasks of local and international media.

He added that the ministry has developed a plan for electoral coverage in three basic stages, the first of which is to form the moment of the announcement of the decree dissolving the National Assembly and the issuance of the invitation decree by adapting a number of programs to keep pace with the elections.

The second phase of the plan aims to highlight the elections by allocating programs that address aspects related to the democracy in Kuwait, with the aim of educating and raising community awareness about the importance of participating and choosing a deserving candidate in addition to daily coverage at the Ministry of Interior's Elections Affairs Department.

The third phase was based on covering the voting and counting process and the results announcement, which means the ministry will cover the elections from the opening of the polls till the final results announcement.

Dr. Nasser Muhaisen explained that the Ministry of Information would establish a media center in order to facilitate the tasks of local and international media professionals on the day of the 2024 nation's elections, in addition to providing all logistical capabilities and information about the elections, the history of the National Assembly.

Regarding the elections day plan, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen confirmed that the official media would start live coverage from the opening of the polls through correspondents in addition to conducting interviews with voters to talk about the electoral process.

With the closing of the polls, television will begin live-broadcast the votes counting transparently in all committees until the official results are announced by the judges, with an analytical studio organized after the official results are announced.

Dr. Nasser Muhaisen stressed that the Ministry of Information was working to complete the details of the media coverage plan for the electoral event, which coincides with the programmatic plan for the blessed month of Ramadan, where all the expertise, capabilities and skills of the ministry's employees have been harnessed to carry out this task in a manner that befits Kuwait. (end)

