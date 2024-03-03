GCC Ministerial Meeting Begins In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 3 (KUNA) -- The 159th GCC ministerial meeting kicked off on Sunday with participation of the State of Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.
The meeting, chaired by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani, addresses a number of reports on implementing resolutions of the GCC Supreme Council, issued at the 44th Summit, held in Qatar in December 2023.
The conferees are also discussing memos and reports filed by the ministerial, technical committees and the GCC Secretariat General, issues related to dialogue and strategic relations with states and international coalitions, in addition to regional and international affairs.
On sidelines of the meeting, the GCC ministers will hold separate sessions with their peers representing Egypt, Jordan and Morocco. (end)
