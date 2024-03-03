Sharif Elected 24Th Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 3 (KUNA) -- Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday after securing 201 votes from the parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced that president of the political party Pakistan Muslim League Shehbaz Sahrif has been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after securing 201 votes with the help of coalition partners.

The candidate of the opposition party, Omer Ayub Khan, managed to secure 92 votes during the voting.

The 72 year old Shehbaz, elected as the prime minister for the second time, is brother to three times former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz assumed the office for the first time after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 and stepped down last August to allow a caretaker government to oversee the elections.

In his victory speech after the announcement, Shehbaz said that Pakistan had a big challenge and opportunity before it, adding that, "If we come together and decide to change the fate of Pakistan then God willing, we will defeat these challenges and take Pakistan to its rightful position." (end)

