Permit Required For Public Polling -- Kuwait Information Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 3 (KUNA) -- Official media bodies will not be allowed to conduct a survey on the upcoming elections without receiving a permit first, said the Ministry of Information.

In a statement on Sunday, Assistant Undersecretary of Press, Publishing and Publications at the Ministry of Information Lafi Al-Subaie said that surveys must be conducted under a set of regulations, ensuring professionalism and avoiding illegal material.

The ministry's teams will follow up on surveys and will demand media sources to provide thorough information on how and when the survey was conducted, as well as the number of people covered in it, he added.

He advised media bodies to avoid publishing election results before the election committees tasked with announcing the official results, noting that those who violate the article will be prosecuted.

The official noted that the permit can be obtained by scanning the attached QR code. (end)

