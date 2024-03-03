Video: Pulse Polio Drive Inaugurated By Secretary Health

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Over 1.9 Million Children To Receive Polio Vaccine In J&K Today J&K To Immunise 19 Lakh Children On March 3
MENAFN03032024000215011059ID1107927696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.