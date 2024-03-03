Turkey's trade deficit shrinks as exports rise, imports fall

(MENAFN) During a press conference on Saturday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Polat disclosed that the trade deficit for February witnessed a significant reduction of 42.3 percent year-on-year, dwindling to seven billion dollars. Polat further elaborated that this encouraging trend was attributed to a notable surge in exports, which escalated by 13.6 percent, reaching USD21.09 billion for the same period. Concurrently, imports experienced a decline of 8.5 percent, totaling USD28.09 billion.



In a recent release by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Thursday, it was revealed that the Turkish economy exceeded expectations by registering a growth rate of 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the economy expanded by 4.5 percent throughout the entire year, buoyed by robust domestic demand that managed to mitigate the adverse effects of a slowdown in key trading partners. Additionally, despite the devastating earthquakes that struck in February, the economy showcased resilience.



The data unveiled a projection of a slowdown in economic growth for the upcoming year. Nonetheless, even amidst these projections, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter demonstrated a commendable 1.0 percent growth when adjusted for seasonal factors and calendar variations.

