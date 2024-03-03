Shehbaz Sharif Elected Pakistan Prime Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, March 3 (IANS) PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Sunday.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced that Shehbaz Sharif bagged 201 votes, Dawn reported.

PTI candidate Omar Ayub Khan secured 92 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif, 72, became the prime minister of the country for the second term.

Earlier, he had served as the Prime Minister from April 11, 2022 to August 14, 2023 after the Imran Khan government lost the no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz Sharif is younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who had spearheaded the PML-N's poll campaign.

General elections in the South Asian country were held on February 8, marred by "rigging" and violence.

Even as candidates backed by PTI founder Imran Khan had secured win on most seats, PPP and PML(N) stitching an alliance to form the coalition government, made the way for Shehbaz Sharif to be Prime Minister after Nawaz Sharif stepped aside.