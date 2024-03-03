Star-Studded Ooredoo Qatar Major Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha is set to join the Premier Padel season when the Ooredoo Qatar Major, the inaugural event of the four high-profile tournaments, begins today at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

The draw ceremony of the International Padel Federation-endorsed tournament revealed exciting match-ups, with 56 men's pairs and 48 women's pairs vying for honours in Doha.

Hot favourites, Spaniards Ale Galan and Juan Lebron, the top seeds, await their second-round opponents, the victors of the Spanish-Argentinian duo Mario Ortega and Ignacio Piotto

Albornoz verses Daniel Windahl (SWE) and Jose Solano Marmolejo (ESP) clash in their opening tie, as they look to go higher than last year's Qatar tournament in which they were surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals. Their potential match-ups include 10th seeded Miguel Yanguas and Javier Garrido of Spain, seventh seed Alejandro Ruiz Granados (ESP) and Juan Tello (ARG), and the defending champions Franco Stupaczuk and Franco Stupaczuk of Argentina, seeded third this time.



An aerial view of the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex during last year's Premier Padel Qatar Major.

Stupaczuk and Di Nenno, who defeated Fernando Belasteguin and Sanyo Gutierrez in the final last year, share the quarter with Momo Gonzalez and Fede Chingotto, No.5 seed in the draw. Meanwhile, the bottom half features Paquito Navarro and Sanyo Gutierrez (4), who will be eager for redemption after an early exit in the Riyadh Season P1 tournament few days ago.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, top 16 seeds received byes. Ari Sanchez and Paula Josemaria lead the pack as the number 1 seeds, while Delfi Brea and Bea Gonzalez hold the second seed. Notable changes in pairings include Gemma Triay teaming up with Claudia Fernandez, debuting as the third seed, and Marta Ortega partnering with Veronica Virseda as the fourth seed.

Action kicks off today with the first-round matches, culminating in the finals scheduled for Friday, March 8.

The Premier Padel season began on February 26 with the Riyadh P1, before the action moved to the prestigious Qatar Major.