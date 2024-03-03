GCC Championship: Qatar's Al Kaabi Maintains Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saleh Al Kaabi is just one dominant round away from completing his hat-trick of senior individual titles at the GCC Golf Championship as the top Qatar golfer secured a one-point lead on the penultimate day at Doha Golf Club (DGC) yesterday.

The two-time defending champion fired one-under-par 71 in challenging conditions for an aggregate of 220 ahead of the final day.

Saudi Arabia's Khalid Attieh maintained his second place after an identical card of 71 with another Qatari golfer Ali Al Shahrani finishing the day on third position after a card of 73 – five strokes off leader Al Kaabi.

In the GCC Team Championship, Saudi Arabia (694 aggregate) were four shots ahead of joint second – hosts Qatar and Bahrain after the third round.



Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi in action.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates swept junior titles at DGC yesterday with Rayan Ahmed (223) grabbing the individual crown after a four-shot victory over compatriot Mohammad Skaik. Oman's Ayman Ghaleb Al Busaidi was third with an aggregate of 238. The UAE also clinched the Junior Team Championship title with a combined card of 450 while Oman (504) and Bahrain (540) rounded off the podium.

The crowning ceremony for the winners will take place at the DGC after the conclusion of senior competitions today.