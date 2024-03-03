Dominant Porsche Claim Maiden Hypercar Win At Spectacular Qatar 1812 KM In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: It was pure thrill and excitement as the Lusail International Circuit (LIC) made the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) debut with the spectacular Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM.

The 2024 WEC season-opener produced electrifying action as the circuit buzzed with roaring engines of Hypercars and the LMGT3 cars for almost 10 hours in front of a huge number of spectators.

It was Porsche Penske Motorsport, who capped off their strong performance in the race with their maiden victory in the Hypercar class of the championship.

They clocked 9:55:51.926 to cover the distance at the inaugural Qatar 1812 KM – the title inspired by Qatar's National Day, a celebration of the country's national pride.



QMMF and Lusail International Circuit President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai

Qatar football team captain Hassan Al Haydos, who recently lifted the AFC Asian Cup, flew the chequered flag after the 335-lap race as the iconic Lusail circuit famous for hosting major motorsports events including the Formula One and MotoGP added another feather to its cap by hosting the WEC event for the first time.

President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai hailed the incredible success of the Qatar 1812 KM.

“For the first time at Lusail International Circuit and in Qatar, we have had the honour of hosting Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship, named in honor of Qatar's National Day and supported by the Lusail Classic Endurance Race and Qatar Touring Car Championship. We are immensely proud of our progress, which is a testament to the country's dedication to promoting motorsports in the region, and we are pleased to have expanded our expertise in making LIC home to more premiere motorsports events while strengthening the circuit's legacy,” he said.



Porsche Penske Motorsport's Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, and Laurens Vanthoor, during the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM at Lusail International Circuit, yesterday. AFP

“Drivers and teams have entered WEC's twelfth season solid and ready for the next round; we have seen incredible racing over the weekend, manufacturers' prowess, and dedication showcased top-notch performance and on-track action.”

“We do not stop here; we are bringing more motorsport action to fans under the banner of Lusail Speed Fest next weekend. The opening leg of the 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar is returning to LIC, and we look forward to offering thrilling two-wheel on-track action,” the QMMF President added.

Yesterday, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor and Andre Lotterer led Porsche to their maiden title, ahead of the JOTA Porsche customer car of Will Stevens, Norman Nato and Callum Ilott. The sister factory car of Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen and Fred Makowiecki finished third, making it an all-Porsche podium.

The title winning Porsche remained in control from the middle of the second hour and overcame a late hiccup when Estre had to make an unscheduled pitstop with less than 10 laps remaining due to a missing number panel on the left-hand side of the factory #6 Penske 963 LMDh.

It was heartache for Peugeot TotalEnergies, however, as Nico Muller, Jean-Eric Vergne and Mikkel Jensen were set to claim the marque's best-ever WEC result with second place after a faultless performance in the No.93 Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar. However, a late issue for Vergne saw his car stop as it entered the final lap and drop to seventh as it limped over the line.



Qatar football team captain Hassan Al Haydos waves the chequered flag at the end of the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship, yesterday.

Cadillac Racing finished the race fourth overall, the American squad with Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Sebastien Bourdais at the wheel making an epic comeback after an early race impact and front-left dramage to the Cadillac V-Series.R. Rounding out the top five was the No.83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P making its debut with Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye putting in a strong performance.

In the LMGT3 class, victory went to Manthey PureRxcing with their Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Aliaksandr Malykhin, Joel Sturm, and Klaus Bachler. This win marked the first-ever class victory in the category, narrowly edging out the No. 27 Heart of Racing Team's Aston Martin Vantage AMR driven by Alex Riberas, Daniel Mancinelli, and Ian James, who finished just 4.866 seconds behind.

D'station Racing, with drivers Marco Sorensen, Erwan Bastard, and Clement Mateu, secured another spot on the podium for an Aston Martin car, overcoming the No. 46 Team WRT for third place.

The night was capped off with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the Lusail sky and marking the end of an exhilarating race day.

Action will return to the LIC next weekend with the two-wheel action of the 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar.

Additional input from WEC