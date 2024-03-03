QTTC: Al Khelaifi Takes Opening Round Honours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abdulla Al Khelaifi swept both races at the opening round of the Qatar Touring Car Championship at the Lusail International Circuit, serving as a supporting event for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM – FIA World Endurance Championship 2024, on Friday.

Al Khelaifi delivered an outstanding performance to win Race 1, with a total time of 23:36.980 secs behind the wheel of a Honda S2000. Ahmed Al Asiri and Ibrahim Al Abdulghani trailed closely, clinching second and third positions respectively.

Race 2 witnessed Al Khelaifi's continued dominance under the floodlights, crossing the finish line in 40:49.314.

Al Abdulghani, also driving a Honda S2000, closely followed in second place, just 10.736 secs behind. Al Asiri, behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, secured the third spot, completing the race in 41:05.749 secs.