Caron Wins Nostalgic Lusail Classic Endurance Race

The Lusail Classic Endurance Race, an accompanying event to the WEC season opener - Qatar 1812 KM, added a touch of nostalgia and enduring charm to the occasion.

Leading the pack was L. Caron, steering a Chevron B31 from 1975, crossing the finish line at 1:09:31.134 secs to claim victory. Following closely behind was J. Constable, navigating a classic Chevron B19 from 1971, finishing just 20.490 seconds later to secure second place. G. Furst took third position, commanding his Lola T212 from 1971.