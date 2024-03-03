UK’s house prices exceed 2023 levels despite high mortgage costs

(MENAFN) The UK's largest building society reports that house prices have surpassed their levels from 12 months ago for the first time in over a year, as robust demand for homes has not been deterred by high mortgage bills.



Although the cost of purchasing a house or flat experienced slight fluctuations from month to month over the past year, properties generally exhibited lower prices on an annual basis. However, in February, Nationwide noted a return to annual house-price growth, with a 0.7 percent increase month on month, a trend unseen since January 2023.



The average house price now stands at £260,420 (USD329,613 dollars), marking a 1.2 percent uptick from February 2023, contrasting with a 0.2 percent annual decline just a month earlier. This reversal coincides with a continuous decline in mortgage rates.



According to Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, buyers who were previously hesitant have capitalized on reduced mortgage rates and are actively seeking new properties.



However, this upward trajectory in property prices may not persist, given the recent uptick in mortgage rates as banks reassess their outlook amid expectations of a potential interest-rate adjustment by the Bank of England's rate-setters.



Presently, the typical mortgage rate for a 5-year fixed deal stands at 5.33 percent, while an average 2-year deal commands a rate of 5.75 percent, as per financial information company Moneyfacts.

