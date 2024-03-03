Musk files lawsuit against OpenAI, Sam Altman over alleged breach of AI development commitment

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and X, is filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company he co-founded, and its CEO, Sam Altman.



The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI has prioritized profit over the development of AI for the greater public good, breaching a contract by failing to uphold its commitment to conscientiously develop AI and ensure widespread access to the technology.



The entity responsible for the innovative generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has "been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company, Microsoft", as per documents submitted to the court.



The legal proceedings represent the most recent development in a series of challenges faced by Mr. Altman. He was previously removed from his position at OpenAI by the company's board, then briefly assumed a role at Microsoft, OpenAI's primary shareholder, before ultimately being reinstated.



Initially established as a not-for-profit entity, the AI giant has transitioned to embrace commercial interests, leading to tensions between board members and the company's founders.



In the lawsuit, Mr. Musk contends that the close affiliation between OpenAI and Microsoft has ignited and distorted the original mission of the company, accusing top executives of "perverting" the intended purpose of their collaboration.

