Doctors in Gaza establish street tents as hospital reach breaking point

(MENAFN) Doctors in Gaza have conveyed to a UK-based news agency the dire state of affairs, describing the situation as "catastrophic" with disease spreading rampantly through refugee camps, especially among children.



The healthcare infrastructure in Gaza has reached a breaking point, with many hospitals either closed or on the verge of collapse. In response, doctors have resorted to setting up makeshift treatment tents on the streets, utilizing whatever limited supplies they can procure.



Among those on the front lines is Dr. Rajaa Okashah, a pediatrician hailing from northern Gaza, who has been compelled by the ongoing conflict to abandon his home and relocate to Rafah in the south.



Despite the challenging circumstances, it is his unwavering commitment to the medical profession and his sense of duty towards his fellow Gazans that drives him forward. His makeshift clinic now operates from a tent pitched on the streets of a refugee camp, a testament to the resilience and determination of Gaza's healthcare workers amidst adversity.



"I decided to open this medical tent to provide them with medicines and treatment for free, especially as the health system in Gaza now lacks hospitals, lacks health centres," Dr Okashah informed the news outlet.



"The situation in the camp is nearly catastrophic. Food is not clean, people drink salty water because there is no fresh water, and viruses and bacteria are alarmingly widespread among children because of their weak immunity. There are epidemics such as hepatitis A. The situation is so bad here in this camp."



Since the onset of the conflict, Gaza has welcomed the arrival of more than 20,000 newborns into the world.

