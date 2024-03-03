TURKSTAT: trade between Iran, Turkey exceeds USD501M in January

(MENAFN) In January, trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey reached USD501 million, indicating a two percent increase compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT). The previous year, in January 2023, trade between Iran and Turkey stood at USD493 million, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.



Turkey's exports to Iran in January 2024 surged to USD324 million, marking a notable 35 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. Conversely, Iran's exports to Turkey amounted to over USD240 million in the first month of 2023.



However, Turkey's imports from Iran experienced a significant decline of 30 percent, dropping from USD253 million in January 2023 to USD177 million in January 2024.



In 2023, the overall trade exchange between Iran and Turkey amounted to USD5.490 billion, representing a 14 percent decrease from the previous year. Notably, Iran's exports to Turkey in 2022 increased by 19 percent, reaching USD3.35 billion, while Turkey imported over USD2.82 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2021.



In terms of imports from Iran, Turkey saw an 11 percent rise, totaling USD3.07 billion in the past year compared to USD2.77 billion in 2021. Overall, trade between the two countries registered a 15 percent increase in 2022 compared to the preceding year, reaching USD6.42 billion compared to USD5.59 billion in 2021, according to data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute.

