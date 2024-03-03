Iran’s output of iron ore concentrate climbs to 7 percent in 10 months

(MENAFN) Data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) indicates a noteworthy upsurge of seven percent in the production of iron ore concentrate in Iran during the initial 10 months of the ongoing Iranian calendar year, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



The output of iron ore concentrate soared to 42,509,905 tons in the first 10 months of the current year, reflecting a considerable increase from the 39,552,744 tons recorded during the same timeframe in the previous year.



Iron ore concentrate represents a final product derived from processed iron ores that have undergone a series of milling processes, including crushing, grinding, magnetic separation, and flotation. These meticulously executed processes are designed to meticulously segregate deleterious elements from the raw material, ultimately resulting in the production of a high-quality iron ore product with enhanced purity and efficacy.



Widely utilized across various industrial sectors, iron ore concentrates serve as deep-beneficiated iron ore products, playing an indispensable role in critical industrial processes such as sintering, blast furnace production, and pellet production. Their multifaceted applications contribute significantly to the operational efficiency and productivity of the metallurgical industry, facilitating the production of essential materials for steel manufacturing and related sectors, thereby underpinning the broader industrial landscape.

