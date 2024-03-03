Iran’s TEDPIX rises by 31,782 points on Saturday’s end

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, surged by 31,782 points to reach 2,086,609.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stands as the primary stock exchange among the four in Iran, which also include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



According to the spokesperson of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the entity has initiated 10 supervisory programs aimed at ensuring transparency and instilling psychological confidence within the stock market.



“In order to promote healthy transactions and induce mental peace in the capital market, supervisory programs of the SEO will be followed around 10 major axes,” Amir-Mehdi Sabaei stated.



Sabaei outlined the first measure as categorizing market violations according to their severity and implementing regulatory actions, which include issuing systemic notices, issuing administrative warnings, restricting online access, filing violations, and reporting crimes to higher authorities.



The second initiative involves the development of an intelligent system designed to send automatic monitoring alerts to violators, as highlighted by the official.



Additionally, the SEO aims to periodically and consistently publish supervisory measures undertaken, disclose the names of violators subsequent to the issuance of final warnings in accordance with relevant regulations, monitor stock exchange regulatory measures routinely, enhance penalties for criminal and deceptive activities in cyberspace, promote education, culture, and information dissemination to facilitate the recognition of crimes and violations, delineate instances of market manipulation, and conduct regular meetings with market participants to solicit suggestions and address criticisms.



These concerted efforts underscore the Iranian government's commitment to restoring shareholders’ trust in the stock market and fostering its resurgence.

