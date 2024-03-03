Gaza health ministry: death rate from Israeli army's 'flour massacre' rises to 116 Palestinians

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry in the besieged enclave of Gaza reported on Saturday that an additional Palestinian man succumbed to his wounds, raising the total number of fatalities from the Israeli army's "flour massacre" against a gathering of Palestinians to 116. These individuals were waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza when the incident occurred.



“A citizen died at Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the Rasheed Street massacre on Thursday morning,” the ministry stated in a declaration.



It further mentioned that “The death toll from the massacre rises to 116 so far, fearing that the number is likely to increase due to dozens of serious injuries and the lack of medical resources.”



On Friday, the ministry declared that “the number of fatalities in the flour massacre had risen to 115 after retrieving 3 bodies from the area of al-Nabulsi junction on the Rasheed Street in Gaza.”



On Thursday morning, Israeli forces reportedly opened fire on a gathering of Palestinians who were waiting for trucks carrying aid at the al-Nabulsi junction area south of Gaza City. Tragically, this resulted in the deaths of 112 Palestinians, as reported by the media office in Gaza.



The ongoing conflict and Israeli-imposed restrictions have plunged Gazans, especially those in Gaza City and the northern governorates, into a dire humanitarian crisis. The region is teetering on the brink of famine, with severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, medicine, and fuel. Compounding the situation, nearly 2 million Palestinians find themselves displaced in a territory that has been under siege by Israel for 17 years.



Despite the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel has persisted with its attacks on the Gaza Strip. Regrettably, the violence has resulted in the loss of over 30,320 Palestinian lives, with a significant number being women and children. Additionally, Palestinian health authorities report that 71,533 individuals have been injured since October 7th. The continued escalation of hostilities only exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

