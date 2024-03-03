Yemen declares sinking of British ship Rubymar in Red Sea due to weather conditions

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Yemeni administration declared that the British vessel Rubymar sank in the Red Sea “due to weather factors and strong winds."



“We announce the sinking of the ship M/V Rubymar yesterday evening, Friday, coinciding with the weather conditions and strong winds witnessed at sea,” as per a statement from the Yemeni Government’s Crisis Management Cell of the Rubymar cargo ship.



The government voiced "regret over the sinking of the ship, which will cause an environmental catastrophe in the Yemeni territorial waters and the Red Sea.”



As stated by an official news agency, the British vessel Rubymar, which came under attack by the Houthis on February 18, was transporting significant amounts of ammonia and oils.



Last Saturday, the Yemeni government expressed concerns that the ship was bound for the Yemeni Hanish Islands in the Red Sea, posing a substantial risk of a "major environmental disaster."



Simultaneously, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Saturday that “the unprovoked and reckless attack by Iran-backed Houthi terrorists caused significant damage to the ship, which caused an 18-mile oil slick.”



“The M/V Rubymar was transporting over 41,000 tons of fertilizer when it was attacked, which could spill into the Red Sea and worsen this environmental disaster,” it further mentioned.



The Yemeni Houthi group has been actively targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. These vessels are either owned or operated by Israeli companies or are involved in transporting goods to and from Israel. This action is taken in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has faced sustained attacks from Israel since October 7th.

