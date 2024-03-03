Ooredoo Group Enters OTT Streaming With Launch Of 'Go Play Market'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Group announced yesterday an exciting new venture into the world of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming with the launch of its first-ever streaming platform, 'Go Play Market', in partnership with MediaKind – a global leader in OTT streaming solutions – and supported by Microsoft, a global leader in cloud computing solutions.

Leveraging MediaKind's advanced technology platform, powered by Microsoft Azure, 'Go Play Market' offers a wide range of entertainment options - including live TV channels, video-on-demand, and much more, from various digital players and content partners through a single platform.

The platform has been officially launched in six of Ooredoo Group's markets, including Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives - catering not only to Ooredoo customers but also expanding its reach to non-Ooredoo subscribers in these markets.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group MD and CEO, Ooredoo, said:“With 'Go Play Market', our goal is to establish a comprehensive entertainment hub, tailored to meet the diverse preferences of our customers, as well as non-Ooredoo subscribers, across multiple markets.

“Our collaboration with MediaKind and Microsoft to launch 'Go Play Market' marks a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our offerings and upgrade the entertainment experience for everyone in the markets where this platform is accessible.”

Allen Broome, CEO, MediaKind, said:“Collaborating with Ooredoo and Microsoft on the launch of 'Go Play Market' is a thrilling venture for MediaKind. We are proud to leverage our cloud native MediaFirst and Aquila live streaming platforms to create cutting-edge entertainment services matching Ooredoo's market ambitions for the region.”