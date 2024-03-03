GC AVTODOM has become a partner of the Mosvolonter resource center

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Avtodom Group of Companies has entered into a cooperation agreement with the resource center of the development and support of the volunteer movement Mosvolonter.



This partnership allows company employees to take part in various volunteer projects and exchange expertise with volunteers from other companies in their free time. In addition, volunteers will be able to receive training from Mosvolonter.



It is not enough for a company to demonstrate high levels of revenue and operating profit to be successful today. Social activities and benefits that business brings to society are an important parameter of success. Therefore, AVTODOM Group of Companies, in partnership with Mosvolonter, began to develop the direction of corporate volunteering in 2024.



Participation in volunteer projects is part of the corporate culture of AVTODOM Group and expansion of useful leisure opportunities for employees. Decent wages, opportunities for self-development and social responsibility create a favorable team atmosphere and a productive environment. This motivates employees to participate in volunteer projects of various types.



The Mosvolonter resource center develops and supports more than 10 areas of volunteer activity: social, environmental, cultural, event, sports, patriotic, corporate, inclusive, animal volunteering, volunteering in the fields of health, public safety and media. Everyone can find something to their liking! You can take part in Mosvolonter activities on your own or together with colleagues, friends, and family.



“Volunteering helps to expand your social circle, find like-minded people, gain professional skills, develop social competence, increase creative and intellectual activity, and teach you to act effectively in unusual situations. This allows you to overcome difficulties, helps you stay physically active and healthy, and brings pleasure and fulfillment to your life”, - Anna Utkina, Communications Director of AVTODOM Group commented.



MENAFN03032024005646012357ID1107927485