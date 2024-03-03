EU official denounces Israel's restrictions on access of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The European Union's foreign policy chief condemned Israel's restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, stating that the bloc strongly disapproves of such measures.



In his statement, Josep Borrell referenced the recent Israeli assault on civilians in the besieged enclave, emphasizing that it is "unjustifiable."



On Thursday, Israeli forces discharged gunfire into a crowd of Palestinians who were awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza City. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of at least 112 Palestinian lives, with an additional 760 individuals sustaining injuries.



"We request an impartial international investigation on this tragic event allowing for a clear picture of the events and responsibilities," he stated, calling on Israel to adhere to the principles outlined in international law and to prioritize the safeguarding of humanitarian aid distribution to civilian populations.



He warned that ongoing fighting and the disregard for international humanitarian law would inevitably result in "complete chaos," rendering the distribution of humanitarian aid unfeasible.



"The responsibility for this incident lays on the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and obstructions by violent extremist to the supply of humanitarian aid," Borrell further mentioned.



He called on Israel to "fully cooperate" with UN agencies and other humanitarian actors engaged in the humanitarian response. Furthermore, he urged Israel to facilitate free, unimpeded, and safe humanitarian access through all crossing points.

