EXEED by Al Ghurair Opens Second UAE Showroom, First in UAE Capital

UAE, February 2024: EXEED by Al Ghurair, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by AG Auto in the UAE, has unveiled its latest showroom in Abu Dhabi. Marking its second showroom in the country, and its first in the capital, the grand opening was commemorated in the presence of esteemed EXEED staff and stakeholders on 28 February 2024. The new showroom underscores EXEED by Al Ghurair’s commitment to expanding operations, and delivering luxury driver experiences, exceptional customer service and premium SUVs in the UAE.

Situated on Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi, EXEED by Al Ghurair’s state-of-the-art showroom boasts a spacious area of 400 sqm. It offers a refined design equipped with cutting-edge services, including reception spaces, vehicle showcases, a children's play area, customer relaxation zones, and innovative interiors, ensuring customers enjoy a seamless journey when seeking to purchase luxury SUVs at affordable price points.



Commemorating this milestone, EXEED by Al Ghurair’s launches its exclusive Ramadan 777 offer for UAE residents and visitors including 7 years warranty, 7 years road assistance and 7 years on vehicle service across EXEED’s premium range of SUVs.



Speaking on the new showroom opening, Mohammed Maktari, General Manager at AG Auto says: "We are thrilled to unveil the new Abu Dhabi showroom, marking another milestone in our commitment to the UAE. Our investment underscores our dedication to providing a smooth, positive customer experience and convenient access to high-quality EXEED by Al Ghurair cars. In 2023 we consistently surpassed expectations through remarkable service delivery, leveraging technology and superior design aesthetics to ensure a memorable experience. As we accelerate our pursuit of better, we do so with a future-focused mindset, delivering cutting-edge vehicles and services that uplift the UAE’s mobility market."



The Abu Dhabi Corniche showroom will feature EXEED’s state-of-the-art SUV line-up, including the VX, TXL, LX, and RX models. Drivers seeking their next SUV purchase can explore the vehicles and EXEED by Al Ghurair’s brand experience by using the in-store digital car configurator. With its open floor plan, customers are welcomed into an environment where they can comfortably engage with staff and familiarize themselves with the SUVs.



EXEED by Al Ghurair’s success in the UAE is attributed to its competitive pricing and quality offerings, catering to diverse customer demographics. Its range of SUVs offers luxurious driving experiences and has risen in popularity among UAE residents. EXEED by Al Ghurair has showcased stellar performance in 2023, selling over 400 SUVs within six months of its inaugural launch; solidifying its position as a competitive force within UAE’s premium vehicle segment. This significant milestone accentuates the brand's commitment to design, safety and innovation, and optimising the total cost of ownership.

Addressing the rising demand for the luxury automotive sector, the premium SUV brand will expand its operations across the UAE with further showroom openings in the coming months, including a second showroom in Mussafah (Abu Dhabi) and another in Dubai.

For further information on EXEED by Al Ghurair’s range of SUV models and test drives, please visit the EXEED by Al Ghurair Abu Dhabi showroom – Corniche Street - Al Khalidiyah -





