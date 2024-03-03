101% rise in women seeking online skill trainings in past 5 years

(MENAFN- Internshala) Internshala Trainings, the skilling engine of Internshala, has rolled out a thought provoking report indicating a substantial surge of 101% in female enrollment in online certification courses over the past five years. The report delves deep into the evolving scenario of female participation in skill development initiatives, highlighting the enthusiasm and determination of women across India to acquire new competencies in the rapidly advancing digital world. In the past year, out of all skill training enrolments, women comprised 42.6% e-learners.



The report unfolds a diverse spectrum of skill preferences among women. Web development, digital marketing, and Advanced Excel emerge as the most sought-after courses, constituting 14%, 11%, and 7% of enrollments respectively in the past year. Additionally, significant interest is observed in courses such as Programming with Python, General Aptitude, Financial Modeling and Valuation, Data Science, Human Resource Management, Machine Learning, and UI/UX Design, showcasing a comprehensive diversification of skill sets among female learners.



An insightful analysis of motivations driving women's pursuit of online skilling courses reveals nuanced aspirations. While 52% aim to enhance their employability prospects, seeking internships or job opportunities, 32% are fueled by a desire to acquire new skills and stay abreast of industry advancements. Moreover, 9% enroll in courses with the specific objective of obtaining certification in order to validate their abilities and competencies in the competitive job market.



The report also highlights a significant geographical distribution of women participants. Tier-1 cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai lead in enrollments. However, a noteworthy trend emerges as 59% of women enrolling in skill trainings hail from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, emphasising the accessibility to skilling opportunities offered through online learning across urban and rural landscapes.



Notably, the report identifies a surge in women's enrollment during the summer months of May, June, and July. This trend signifies a proactive utilisation of leisure time for self-improvement and skill enhancement, portraying women's steadfast commitment to personal and professional growth. Additionally, the completion rate of online trainings among women was 50.4% with an average of 43 minutes spent on e-learning every day.



Rolling out the learning trends report on women e-learners, the founder and CEO of Internshala Trainings, Sarvesh Agrawal, said "The significant increase in women pursuing online certification courses proves their unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth. Women are actively recognising the value of lifelong learning to keep up with the rapidly advancing industry demands. It is inspiring to witness their determination to acquire new skills and adapt to the technological advancements and evolution of work-specific skills.”





