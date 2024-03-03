Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes KQ Cargo to its cargo operations

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Thursday 29 February, 2024: Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has included Kenya Airways Cargo into Sharjah Airport’s operating cargo companies. This inclusion is in line with the Authority’s strategy to position the Airport as a leading international cargo hub, adhering to the highest standards and best practices in the air cargo industry. To mark this milestone, a reception was hosted by the Authority in the presence of HE Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, HE Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, Honoruble Cosmas Kimutai Sigei, Chargé D'affaires, the Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Allan Kilavuka, Group Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Airways Cargo, along with a group of directors and representatives of the Authority and Kenya Airways and a number of visitors from both countries. This initiative underscores SAA’s dedication to fortifying and enhancing its partnerships with strategic allies, further offering passengers a distinctive and exceptional journey through premium services.

Four direct weekly flights will be operated by the Kenyan carrier from Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, to Sharjah Airport using B737F cargo aircraft.

HE Ali Salim Al Midfa said: “Sharjah Airport Authority is keen to develop the logistical aspect of the airport’s business and enhance cargo services for its clients, supported by a robust strategy designed to strengthen the airport’s position on the travel map. We are proud of our extensive partnerships with international shipping companies that contribute to expanding the destinations available to customers, especially with the ongoing development of the shipping hub and our commitment to providing shipping services aligning with the highest approved standards.”

Allan Kilavuka said: “The United Arab Emirates is ranked among the top exports and imports trading partner for Kenya and other African countries. This trade constitutes around 10 per cent of UAE's total trade. The launch of KQ cargo flights from Sharjah to African cities is therefore significant in tapping into this growing demand that will catalyse business growth within the Middle East and Africa. Our new Boeing 737-800 Freighters offers increased cargo capacity, a range of up to 7 hours out of Sharjah to destinations across Africa and is available for charters.”

Dedicated to providing vital infrastructure for both regional and global airlines, as well as cargo companies, Sharjah Airport Authority is focused on ensuring seamless operations at Sharjah Airport. The key goal is to broaden the range of destinations on a global scale, offering customers a varied array of choices. Additionally, the Authority aims to enhance the overall efficiency of the airport, enabling expedited responses to specialised freight operations that require specific attention, including handling, shipping and storage.





