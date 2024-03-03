Saudi German Health reaffirms its leadership with the highest number of top-ranked hospitals in the region

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 29 February 2024- Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, reaffirms its leadership in healthcare excellence with five of its hospitals ranking prominently in Newsweek’s Best Hospitals 2024 list, marking the highest number of top-ranked facilities in the region.

SGH has showcased remarkable progress, emphasising the Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class healthcare services and its relentless pursuit of excellence in all aspects of patient care. As a testament to its commitment to quality improvement, SGH is among the few healthcare institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to have conducted the PROMs survey, earning special recognition from Newsweek with a distinctive ribbon.



Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said, “At SGH, we take great pride in being the only hospital group in the region with five hospitals featured in Newsweek’s prestigious Best Hospitals 2024 list. This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to our patients. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the employees, including the doctors, nurses, and support staff of SGH. Without their support, this achievement would not have been possible. This recognition will further motivate us to continue striving for excellence and providing the best possible care to our community.”

Noteworthy advancements include Saudi German Hospital, Jeddah, which ascended five positions to claim the 12th spot in the rankings. Similarly, Saudi German Hospital, Dammam, secured the 19th position, a substantial improvement from its 29th ranking last year. Saudi German Hospital, Riyadh jumped 10 spots to secure the 22nd place, while Saudi German Hospital, Dubai, secured the 18th spot, against the 22nd last year. Additionally, Saudi German Hospital, Sharjah secured the 29th position.

The World’s Best Hospitals 2024 report by Newsweek and global data firm Statista underscores the challenges faced by hospitals worldwide. This report underlines the importance of consistency in delivering exceptional outcomes for patients and advancing medical research and therapies.





