FT1000: XTB featured among fastest-growing fintech companies in Europe

XTB, a fintech company providing investors with instant access to financial markets through an online investing platform and mobile app, was listed by Financial Times as one of Continent’s fastest growing companies. As a new entrant to the list, XTB was ranked 28th among European growth champions in the fintech category.



The Financial Times’ annual list of the 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe (FT1000) recognizes leading enterprises based on their financial performance and organic revenue growth. The eighth edition of the ranking, compiled by Statista, features businesses that achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues (CAGR) from 2019 to 2022. The minimum CAGR required to make the list was 36.3%. For XTB, CAGR value was 82.%.



The pandemic has not only led to unprecedented volatility on global markets but also changed the way our clients invest across the globe. Increasing inflation coupled with geopolitical tensions motivated new client groups to find interest in financial markets looking for opportunities for capital protection and financial security. As we heavily invested in product and technology development, we could offer our clients a convenient gateway to financial markets enabling them to invest their savings via our XTB app - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. Inclusion in this ranking is a testament of our development in recent years. More importantly, we managed not only to achieve stellar growth but also turn these results into sustainable profits - added Arnaout.

XTB, a new entrant to the list, was ranked 28th among the fastest growing companies in Fintech, Financial Services & Insurance category. In the overall ranking, XTB was placed 335th. Out of Polish companies included in the list, XTB was ranked second in the fintech category and 20th overall.







