UAE Stocks See Strong Gains, Positive Sentiment

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) The GCC stock markets concluded this week and February on a mostly positive note. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in the oil market influencing sentiment, the region’s markets still maintain a positive outlook.

Oil prices continued to trade sideways during the last few days but found some support today as European manufacturing data came up better than expected and after US inflation data was as anticipated. The latter reduced concerns that a more restrictive monetary policy could have a bigger impact on oil demand. Geopolitical tensions could also affect the market in addition to supply levels with OPEC+ expected to leave production cuts in place.

Dubai's stock market saw its fourth consecutive day of gains, ending the week and month on a positive note and extending the market's robust trend thanks to strong local fundamentals and optimistic sentiment. The Commercial Bank of Dubai’s surge contributed to the market’s gains as it hit a new record. Additionally, the real estate sector performed positively today as well, with Emaar and Deyaar posting gains.

In contrast, Abu Dhabi's stock market remained more subdued and stabilized close to its October support level. However, the market could rebound if geopolitical conditions improve and oil prices climb above their January peak.

The Saudi stock market closed the week with marginal changes but concluded the month strongly, supported by robust earnings for 2023 and several dividend announcements. The market also saw Avalon Pharma's stock surging in price after a successful IPO, highlighting the positive sentiment among investors. As a result, the market could see further gains, although geopolitical concerns persist.

Best regards,





MENAFN03032024006667014463ID1107927459