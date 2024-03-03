Hershey Recognizes Women and Their Impact on International Women’s Day

(MENAFN- The Loop)

Limited edition chocolate bars with new iconic packaging celebrate HER for who SHE is



Launching for the first time in the Middle East this year, The Hershey Company announces its 2024 celebration of International Women’s Day with limited-edition Hershey’s.

Speaking about the campaign, Ahmad Nasser, General Manager at Hershey Middle East said, “We are excited to support the worldwide celebration for International Women’s Day here in the Middle East and to use the iconic Hershey’s chocolate bar wrapper as an opportunity to celebrate HER for who SHE is. This month-long celebration pays tribute to all women across the region and offers consumers an authentic way to connect, honor and express gratitude to the inspirational women in their own lives, not only on this day, but throughout the year.”

Paying tribute to women across the region, the packaging features words like creative, unique, and brave, to shine a light on the remarkable qualities of women, encouraging families and communities to recognize the women in their lives and celebrate HER for who SHE is. The limited edition HER for SHE bars come in 3 flavors – Cookies ‘N’ Creme, Milk Chocolate, and Cookies ‘N’ Chocolate and will be available at specific stores around the region.

The award-winning HER for SHE campaign first launched in Brazil in 2020 and reflects the brand’s spirit of togetherness, serving as a reminder to recognize the impact that women and girls have in everyday life. This year’s regional celebration will also extend to social platforms, where consumers will be encouraged to tag the women who play a central role in their lives, alongside the hashtag #IWD2024.

Bringing People Together

Hershey honors the women of today and the next generation – not only on this special day, but every day. As a champion of togetherness, the company has been on a journey to elevate and empower all people and communities.

Under CEO Michele Buck’s leadership, Hershey – one of only 53 Fortune 500 companies led by a woman – achieved 1-to-1 aggregate gender pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. in 2020; working to achieve globally by 2025. Hershey continues to invest in early and mid-career training for its women employees to develop commercial skills and bolster access to opportunity. In 2023, 49% of internal development program attendees were female. Over the past three years, the company has consecutively been named to Forbes’ list of the World’s Top Friendly Companies for Women.

