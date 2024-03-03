Ambassador Tselane Mokuena Talks About South African Human Values

(MENAFN- Amman Net) South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuena told Rotarians that as her country celebrates 30 years of defeating apartheid the country's approach to human rights is based on the values enshrined in the Constitution's Bill of Rights.“In these 30 years of post-apartheid democracy, South Africa's approach to Human Rights has been based on the Constitution, whose Bill of Rights values human dignity and quality and guarantees fundamental freedoms for groups and individuals. This, in turn, informs our worldview, a prism we strive to see the world through.”

Ambassador Mokuena was invited by the Amman Cosmopolitan Rotary Club and gave her speech at the Hyatt Hotel Wednesday detailing the principles that led her country to take the courageous step of challenging Israel's genocidal war at the International Court of Justice.“Many South Africans were imprisoned, without trial, for months on end; some were exiled, in the struggle against the Apartheid system." She explained that the decision to go to the World Court had come from shared experience with what Palestinians were enduring.

The South African Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq told Rotarians that“a victory in the world court would be a victory for the rule of law. For South Africa, the ICJ decision marks a decisive victory, not for South Africa but for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people.”

Mokuena explained that the ICJ ruling“also notes that Third States must also act independently and immediately to prevent genocide and ensure that they are not themselves in violation of the Genocide Convention, including by aiding or assisting in the commission of genocide. This imposes an obligation on all States to cease funding and facilitating Israel's military actions, which are plausibly genocidal.”

The Ambassador who submitted her credentials in Jordan on October 6th, 2023, paid special tribute to His Majesty, King Abdullah II,“for his indefatigable efforts” to realize the Palestinian Course.“South Africa draws immense inspiration from his leadership and indeed his role as the Custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.” She also praised Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi's presentation on the occupation case before the ICJ on behalf of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan calling it“quite profound and insightful.”

The packed event was co-sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of: Amman Ammon, Jordan Eco, Amman Citadel, Amman Capital, and Amman Jerash. Rotary District 2452 Governor Bashar Haddad outlined several support mechanisms being implemented by Rotarians to help Palestinians in Gaza including food boxes for Ramadan and a three-million-dollar grant for Gaza.

Farid Musharbash invited attendees to the upcoming Rotary District 2452, 11th

Conference. The conference is under the theme“Think Green ... Live Green” which will be held in the Jordanian Capital between the 27th

- 29th

of June 2024.

President of Rotary Club of Amman Cosmopolitan Nasri J. Rabadi presented the visitor with the rotary flag and a certificate of appreciation signed by all club presidents participating in the event.



