Bin Drai Polo Team Triumphs in the 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup with TUMI Collaboration and Spring Collection

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR)

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Polo Equestrian Club in collaboration with TUMI and the UAE Polo Federation, the esteemed governing body of polo in the United Arab Emirates, raised the bar with the successful conclusion of the 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup. Winners, Bin Drai Polo team received their trophy from Arbi Triki, Vice President of the Chalhoub Group, in the presence of Lisa Matthews, General Manager of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.



With six competitive teams vying for the title, the tournament showcased the skill, elegance, and sportsmanship synonymous with the sport of polo. This year's event was particularly special as it marked a collaboration with TUMI, a brand renowned for its dedication to global sports partnerships and its commitment to providing high-quality, functional products for athletes and sports enthusiasts alike.



The competition kicked off with the Junior Match, where the Avengers emerged victorious against the Legends with a score of 3-1. This match had set the tone for the thrilling contests that followed. In the Subsidiary Final, the Bhansali Polo Team showcased their prowess by defeating the Lamar Polo Team with a score of 11-8. Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, but it was Bhansali Polo Team's day.



The climax of the tournament was the highly anticipated Final, where the Bin Drai Polo Team triumphed over the El Basha Polo Team with an impressive score of 12.5-6. The Bin Drai Polo Team's victory was a testament to their strategic gameplay and teamwork.



The 2024 UAE Polo Federation Cup was not just a celebration of polo but also a fusion of sports and fashion, highlighted by the integration of TUMI’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection. This collaboration underscored the synergy between the dynamic world of sports and the sophistication of fashion, making it a landmark event in the region's social calendar.



As the tournament drew to a close, the UAE Polo Federation expressed its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the success of this prestigious event. With the continued support of esteemed partners like TUMI, the federation looks forward to further promoting and elevating the sport of polo in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.







MENAFN03032024004784010902ID1107927407