SUBSCRIBE ME Extends Tailor-Made Solutions into the Long-Term

Dubai, UAE, February 29, 2024: Making a meaningful move to diversify its offering and cater to the requirements of its customers, SUBSCRIBE ME has announced the launch of its Long-Term Subscription service, beginning on February 26, 2024. This marks a major refresh of options, providing customers with terms ranging from 12, 24, 36 to 48 months and designed to deliver vehicles that precisely match customer preferences of colour, make, and model for even longer than they have been used to.



This dedication to customer centricity has been key to the brand’s popularity, offering a more value driven and personalized approach to car ownership with all-in-one monthly outlays. Customers can now enjoy the benefits of a greater commitment with lower monthly payments, for value and convenience.



SUBSCRIBE ME, part of the AWR Mobility family, continues to focus on flexibility and transparency, strong pillars of its service ethos. The new Long-Term Subscription service is about enhancing the mobility experience with personalized, hassle-free solutions, particularly suited for drivers looking to keep a medium-term relationship with their chosen vehicle.



