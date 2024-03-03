EDII empowers women artisans of MP’s Badarwas Jacket Cluster through specialised training

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bhopal, March 2, 2024: The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) is providing specialised skill training to women artisans of Madhya Pradesh’s Badarwas Jacket Cluster, famous for making ‘Modi Jackets from mill surplus’. The institute has partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Gandhinagar, to equip the women artisans from the region with necessary tools and knowledge to enhance their craftsmanship and foster economic development within the cluster.

The Badarwas Jacket Cluster, distinguished by its unique and organic growth, has emerged as a vibrant hub with many engaged in jacket production and related activities. Unlike conventional industrial hubs, this cluster has organically blossomed from the sheer grit and dedication of its female workforce. Recognizing the need to further enhance the cluster's capabilities and capitalize on increasing demand for jackets, Ministry of Rural Development, GoI, promoted a Producers’ Company under National Rural Economic Transformation Project which is owned and managed by women artisans of Badarwas, thus giving them an opportunity to becoming shareholders of their company.

EDII is implementing this cluster development project in association with Madhya Pradesh Rural Livelihoods Mission.

“This initiative by Ministry of Rural Development goes beyond skill training. It empowers the women through the establishment of a Producers Company, owned and managed by them. This significant step transforms them from mere job workers into entrepreneurs and shareholders in their own company, fostering self-reliance and economic independence.” explained Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII.

Scheduled from February 13 to 18, 2024, a training programme on ‘quality appreciation’, salesmanship, and visual merchandising was organized at EDII Campus for 19 women artisans from the Badarwas Cluster. It offered a dynamic platform for participants to enhance their skills and knowledge. The comprehensive curriculum covered fabric manufacturing intricacies, sales marketing strategies, and brand building essentials.

During the four-day practical sessions at the NIFT campus, participants underwent rigorous training on fabric checks, quality parameters, and packaging techniques.

It was followed by, a two-day training module at the EDII campus will delve into entrepreneurship basics, costing and pricing strategies, sales techniques, resource mobilisation, and compliance management.

Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Project Director and Faculty, EDII, said, “By leveraging the expertise of NIFT, we aim to enhance the skill sets of these women artisans and provide them with the necessary tools to become successful entrepreneurs in the long run. We believe that empowering women artisans with the right skills is key to unlocking the full potential of the Badarwas Jacket Cluster.”

Badarwas Jacket Cluster, nestled in the heart of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of local women to carve out a sustainable livelihood.





