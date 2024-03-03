Kia EV9 selected as a Top Three in the World finalist in twin 2024 World Car Awards categories

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2024: The 2024 Kia EV9 has been named as a Top Three in the World finalist in two categories for the upcoming 2024 World Car Awards. The selection places the all-electric EV9 as a contender in the final round of judging for the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle titles.



Inaugurated in 2003, the World Car Awards are renowned globally as a benchmark for excellence, celebrating outstanding achievements in the automotive industry. Recognition for the Kia EV9 in this year’s competition comes from a jury of more than 100 accomplished global automotive journalists.



The 2024 Kia EV9, named as a Top Three in the World finalist in the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle categories, is Kia’s first dedicated three-row EV SUV. Embodying bold and modern design, the flagship SUV offers the latest in EV technology as well as exceptional versatility and generous space for all occupants.



A potential double victory for the EV9 this year would mark yet another significant milestone for Kia, following wins at the World Car Awards with the Kia Telluride in 2020 and the Kia EV6 GT in 2023.



The final winners will be announced live at the World Car Awards ceremony during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on March 27, 2024.







