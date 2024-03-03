Cfcevergrow Consortium Partners With South African Agencies To Boost Agrologistics, Fertilizer Industry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The CFC–Evergrow consortium, comprising the CFC Group for Chemicals and the Evergrow Group for Specialized Fertilizers, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and the Chris Hani Development Agency (CHDA) to provide Agrologistics services and input supply for the agricultural sector in South Africa.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Sameh Banani, Deputy Chairperson of the CFC Group, and Mohammed El Kheshin, Deputy Chairperson of the Evergrow Group, on behalf of the consortium, and by Ayanda Wakaba, CEO of the ECDC, and Abongile Hala, CEO of the CHDA, on behalf of the South African entities.

The signing ceremony took place during the visit of a high-level delegation from South Africa, led by Mlungisi Mvoko, Executive Council Member for Economic Development in the Eastern Cape Province. The delegation also included officials from the ECDC and the CHDA, as well as Tseki Mashimbyi, the Ambassador of South Africa in Egypt. The delegation toured the Evergrow Industrial Complex in Sadat City and witnessed the state-of-the-art facilities and products of the consortium.

Banani expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:“This alliance aims to promote the agricultural sector in South Africa by offering our technical expertise, high-quality fertilizers, and chemical products, as well as leveraging our resources and capabilities to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the fertilizer industry.” He added,“We aspire to enhance the economic development and prosperity of the Eastern Cape region and meet the needs of our South African counterparts by pooling our resources, expertise, and innovative solutions.”

The visit was a follow-up to the previous visit of Mr. Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, to Egypt, which was facilitated by the Ambassador of South Africa in Egypt, and supported by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

To further strengthen and expand the cooperation between the parties, a delegation from the CFC Group visited South Africa in February 2024, upon the invitation of the ECDC.

The meeting resulted in the signing of another MOU to explore the possibility of establishing a fertilizer manufacturing and blending plant, as well as developing the necessary Agrologistics infrastructure, including warehousing facilities within the Komani Industrial Park. Banani and Wakaba signed the agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to the objectives and the collaborative efforts required for the successful implementation of the proposed initiatives.