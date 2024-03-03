CIB Egypt Is First Bank In Country To Publish Case Study In Partnership With Linkedin Learning

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Commercial International Bank – Egypt (CIB Egypt) has been selected by LinkedIn Learning as the first Egyptian bank to showcase its success story of“Building a solid digital foundation for over 16,000 undergraduates across Egypt.” The partnership aligns with one of CIB's strategic goals of supporting the nation and the community and maintaining its position as a learning hub for youth development.

The success story is the result of a collaboration with LinkedIn Learning, which offered a CIB summer internship program, focusing on technological innovations such as fintech, Bitcoin, AI, and digital banking. The program introduced students to important aspects of the digital era, including how to adapt to the inevitable changes in the labor market and the required new skills for employees.

LinkedIn Learning offers personalized courses and a dynamic and flexible learning experience. The platform's extensive library has enabled the bank to offer a variety of courses and digital bundles through more than 2,000 licenses used by CIB's staff in line with their developmental goals.