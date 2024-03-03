Qatar Urges World To Ensure Palestinian Workers' Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired the 100th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization, held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on March 2-3.

The 100th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization was convened with the participation of representatives of the three production parties in the Arab countries (governments, employers, workers) according to the principle of tripartite representation, and a number of relevant Arab and regional organizations.

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri affirmed that Qatar has achieved pioneering accomplishments in the labour sector in realisation of the third national development strategy towards Qatar National Vision 2030 and achieving a safe and healthy work environment, noting the keenness to activate effective partnership with Arab and international organizations and bodies to enhance the work environment and improve working conditions and terms.

He pointed out that the various crises the world has witnessed in recent years posed a tangible challenge to the economies of the Arab countries, highlighting the importance of expanding the umbrella of social protection to include workers in the informal sector in an effort to achieve sustainable development based on the three production parties (governments - employers - workers).

During his speech at the meeting, he praised the Arab role and the importance of unifying Arab positions at the international level, emphasising the necessity of joint efforts and enhancing cooperation to face the economic and social challenges most Arab countries encounter.

He said,“The unprecedented destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the lack of decent livelihoods for workers, the crises experienced by the Palestinian labour market, in addition to the arbitrary measures by the occupation authorities, necessitate finding appropriate mechanisms to support the Palestinian labour sector, and the international community's responsibility to pressure the occupation authorities to pay the overdue dues to the Palestinian workers and compensate them for the damage suffered and allow them to return to their work.”

He expressed his hope that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization would yield positive results that meet the needs and aspirations of the Arab peoples.

He reiterated Qatar's firm position on the Palestinian issue, which is the Arab committed position that peace should be based on a comprehensive, fair, and permanent settlement based on international legitimacy, emphasising the position of the Arab Labour Organization on joint Arab work in supporting Palestinian workers in the occupied territories and improving their living and life conditions.

The board discussed an array of important items and reports and issued decisions and recommendations related to following up on the decisions of the 99th session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organization held in Qatar in October 2023, the report on the conditions of workers and the Palestinian people in the occupied Arab territories, and presented to the Council the draft Arab strategy for workforce development and employment, and the report on the results of the work of the Economic and Social Council.