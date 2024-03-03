In Charts: Shades Of Pessimism Ahead Of A Heated Election Season

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Election fever is set to grip the country in the next two months as the Election Commission of India prepares to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls soon. As many as 79% of urban Indians are planning to vote this time, showed the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey, conducted in December. While voting is in many ways a symbol of hope, surprisingly, a majority of respondents were pessimistic about a turnaround in the next five years on some key issues the country faces.

MENAFN03032024007365015876ID1107927353