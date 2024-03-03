Only Reason I'm Leaving...: Rihanna Bids Farewell To India On Instagram Live

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Global pop superstar Rihanna surprised fans with a late-night Instagram Live appearance on March 1, following her electrifying performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh AmbaniRihanna joined her friend Melissa Forde's livestream while en route to Jamnagar airport after the event. \"Is this live for real?\" she asks jokingly, covering her face briefly before expressing her enthusiasm for her time in India, according to a report by Moneycontrol Read | 'Hold my Dhokla': Netizens react as Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir dance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash\"I had the best time in India,\" she shared.“I only have two days. The only reason I'm leaving is because of my kids”. She concluded by hinting at a possible return, stating, \"I have to come back.\"The lavish pre-wedding festivities, attended by some of India's and the world's most prominent figures – including celebrities, business tycoons, and even tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates – serve as a prelude to the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Read | In Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; SRK, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and moreAnant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, currently holds a directorships with the company and its subsidiaries. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. The three-day long celebration commenced on Friday at a residential township near Jamnagar. The couple got engaged in January 2023 singer delivered a powerhouse set filled with her chart-topping hits, including \"Diamonds,\" \"Where Have You Been,\" \"Rude Boy,\" and \"Pour it Up.\" The electrifying performance had Bollywood royalty and industry titans swaying to the music, with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar spotted grooving in the audience, as per the Moneycontrol report.

