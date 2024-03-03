Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan Joins Diljit Dosanjh During His Energetic Performance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant, are having their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is no secret that the events are star-studded, with performances by several Indian and international musicians.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur, have arrived in Jamnagar. Among them are Bollywood's sexiest couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Diljit Dosanjh, a singer-actor, can be seen playing his chart-topping song, Lover, in a video that is becoming viral online. To add to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor joined him on stage for an impromptu dance. Shah Rukh Khan is well-known for his strong relationship with Suhana's best pals Ananya, Shanaya, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya. Unsurprisingly, he opted to join the new generation artists on stage to dance to Diljit's exciting performance!

Interestingly, Diljit, who will next appear in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, wore all-white for the special performance.

























Another video shows Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan performing to Naatu Naatu at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet. The three Khans stepped centre stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the special night, and it was quite a sight! SRK, Salman, and Aamir were seen nailing the hook step in the RRR song and having a great time! A fan group published the footage on Instagram and X.





