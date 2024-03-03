Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Poll Debut

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of former foreign affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, is set to make her poll debut in the upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party said that Swaraj will run for the Lok Sabha seat from New Delhi in its initial list of candidates.

Soon after her name was announced, Swaraj said that she will try to live up to the legacy set by her mother, who she was sure sending her blessings from heaven.

Bansuri Swaraj expressed gratitude after receiving a BJP ticker from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency said, "I feel grateful. I express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, (BJP national chief) JP Nadda ji and every BJP worker for giving me this opportunity. With the resolution of 'ab ki baar 400 paar', every BJP worker will work to make Narendra Modi the 'PradhanSewak' for the third time."

Also Read |

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Did you know BJP dropped 33 sitting MPs in first list of candidates?

Here's everything you need to know about her:

Renowned attorney Bansuri Swaraj offers a plethora of legal procedural experience to the political sphere. She was named co-convenor of the BJP Delhi's legal cell by the party last year.

In 2007, Bansuri Swaraj became a member of the Delhi Bar Council, giving her an impressive fifteen years of legal expertise. She attended the esteemed BPP Law School in London to pursue a legal degree after graduating from the University of Warwick with a bachelor's degree in English literature. Her academic career includes being called to the bar by the Hon'ble Inn of Inner Temple, London, and becoming qualified as a Barrister at Law.

She finished her Masters of Studies at St. Catherine's College, University of Oxford, to further strengthen her legal qualifications.

Bansuri has established a name for herself in the legal field during the course of her career by defending well-known clients in a variety of court settings. Her legal experience encompasses a broad range of sectors, such as criminal trials, international business arbitrations, real estate, tax, and contract disputes.