Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Netizens Can't Keep Calm As Mark Zuckerberg Wears Printed Shirt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Highlights from the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar are making news, from Rihanna's spectacular performance on Day 1 to Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg's appearance in attire with a forest motif on Day 2.

For the three days leading up to the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancée Radhika Merchant, Reliance Township has been invaded by Bollywood stars, cricketers, sports stars, chiefs of state, and business moguls from both India and elsewhere. Radhika is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, while Anant is the younger son of Reliance Industries Ltd. chief managing director Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani.

For Day 2, the theme was 'A Walk on the Wild Side', perfectly aligned with the new Reliance Foundation Vantara initiative helmed by Anant Ambani.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan were all smiles as they posed with Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani for the event. The Meta founder even posed with Bill Gates in his animal print shirt paired with white trousers.



The photo captures him alongside his wife, Priscilla, exuding happiness as they prepare for the event. In his caption, Zuckerberg expressed his excitement, remarking, "It's getting wild out here."

'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' as the suggested dress code and 'Mela Rouge', a potpourri of desi activities in the guests' favourite south Asian attires, were the major themes on Saturday.

Here's how netizens reacted:







For the grand pre-wedding celebrations, which began on Friday (March 1Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Netizens can't keep calm after Zuckerberg wears tiger print shirt for Vantara), several top celebrities and business leaders included Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, popstar Rihanna, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, badminton champion Saina Nehwal, cricketers Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav, former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor among others.