Georgina Rodriguez Stuns With Man United-Inspired 'Ronaldo 7' Dress At Paris Fashion Week; See Photos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a lavish demonstration of love, Georgina Rodriguez graced the runway of athleisure brand Vetements during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, showcasing her affection for the most cherished man in her life, Cristiano Ronaldo. Adorned in a red, flowing maxi gown bearing his renowned lucky jersey number, 7.

During Paris Fashion Week, it's not common to spot a football jersey on the catwalk, but when Cristiano Ronaldo is involved, expectations are defied. Georgina Rodriguez, partner of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, captivated the crowds in the French capital with a viral outfit: a dress inspired by his legendary Manchester United No. 7 shirt.

Crafted by the Swiss fashion brand Vetements, the design ingeniously converted the Premier League club's kit into a graceful, flowing red dress, adorned with Ronaldo's name and iconic number on the front. Reportedly, the 39-year-old former Real Madrid forward, currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, personally signed Georgina's dress.

Rodriguez, a familiar face at Paris Fashion Week, made her catwalk debut in a dress from Vetements' Fall 2024 collection. Although the attire pays homage to Ronaldo's stints at Old Trafford, conspicuously absent is the United badge, likely a precautionary measure to sidestep potential trademark complications.

The back of the dress showcased a handwritten message, seemingly penned by Ronaldo, expressing, "For the love of my life Gio x Vetements," accompanied by another signature.

Following this event, Georgina took to Instagram to say, "Another dream come true. Thank you." However, Ronaldo has not posted anything about the outfit yet.

Over the years, Ronaldo has demonstrated a keen interest in fashion and established his own "CR7" brand of clothing and underwear, alongside numerous endorsements. Vetements, on the other hand, has wielded significant influence in contemporary fashion for the past decade, with one of its founders assuming the role of creative director at the luxury fashion house Balenciaga.

Some observers associated Rodriguez's dress with the "blokecore" trend, a fashion movement inspired by football culture, characterized by vintage football shirts, jeans, and trainers, albeit in a more polished rendition. The response to the influencer's attire varied among audiences.

While fashion magazine Vogue chose not to mention Rodríguez by name, instead highlighting some of the other 89 designs or 'looks' in the collection, it did criticize certain elements, making an unflattering reference to "evening dresses cut from clingy jersey."

On the contrary, gossip magazine Hola took a more positive stance, describing Rodríguez as resembling "a professional model" with a smoldering presence as she graced the runway.